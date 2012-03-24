Gamecocks lose series vs. Florida two games to one

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Eighth ranked South Carolina and number one Florida played the rubber match Saturday afternoon to decide the winner of their three game series.

USC lost to Florida 5-4, with the Gators taking the series two games to one.

In the 3rd inning, Daniel Pigott took a Colby Holmes pitch over the left center field fence solo, making it 2-0 Gators.

Two batters later, Mike Zunino cleared the left center field wall, making it 3-0 Florida.

The Gamecocks battled back in the fourth inning. Erik Payne hit a fly ball to right, Christian Walker tagged up and had speed to beat the throw and get home, 3-2 Florida.

The game was tied at 3 apiece in the fifth inning on a Joey Pankake RBI single.@

In the top of the ninth, Matt Price was on the hill for USC, with two on, and two out. Nolan Fontana's triple scored two runs to put Florida up five to three.

L.B. Dantzler's solo home run in the bottom of the ninth wasn't enough to rally the Gamecocks as Florida won 5-4 and took the three-game series.

It was the Gamecocks sixth loss in their past eight games. USC is 17-7, 1-5 in the SEC.

Copyright 2012 WIS. All rights reserved.