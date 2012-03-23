Florida evens SEC series with Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Game two of three between 8th ranked South Carolina and number one Florida was delayed about and hour and a half because of rain Friday night.
It was a tough outing for USC's Forrest Koumas. In the first inning, Mike Zunino's three-run homer gave the Gators the 3-0 lead.
On the next pitch, Brian Johnson's solo home run made it 4-0 Florida.
The Gators scored five runs in the first inning and went on to win 8-2.
The rubber game of the series is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at Carolina Stadium.
