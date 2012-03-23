VanDerveer and Staley have long history

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) - Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer recalls how during Dawn Staley's college days at Virginia she wore a rubberband on her right wrist and snapped it each time she committed a turnover.

VanDerveer remembers how much she enjoyed coaching the ultra-competitive Staley on the 1996 U.S. Olympic team that captured gold in Atlanta.

On Saturday night, VanDerveer's top-seeded Cardinal will face Staley's No. 5 seed South Carolina team in the NCAA tournament's Fresno regional semifinals, with Stanford looking to take another step toward a fifth straight Final Four.

The Gamecocks played at Stanford last season, and Staley invited VanDerveer to the visiting locker room to give her players a pep talk. And Staley, spoke to VanDerveer's players at a 2007 tournament in the U.S. Virgin Islands when Staley was still at Temple.

