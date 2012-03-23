VanDerveer and Staley have long history - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

VanDerveer and Staley have long history

By JANIE McCAULEY
AP Sports Writer

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) - Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer recalls how during Dawn Staley's college days at Virginia she wore a rubberband on her right wrist and snapped it each time she committed a turnover.

VanDerveer remembers how much she enjoyed coaching the ultra-competitive Staley on the 1996 U.S. Olympic team that captured gold in Atlanta.

On Saturday night, VanDerveer's top-seeded Cardinal will face Staley's No. 5 seed South Carolina team in the NCAA tournament's Fresno regional semifinals, with Stanford looking to take another step toward a fifth straight Final Four.

The Gamecocks played at Stanford last season, and Staley invited VanDerveer to the visiting locker room to give her players a pep talk. And Staley, spoke to VanDerveer's players at a 2007 tournament in the U.S. Virgin Islands when Staley was still at Temple.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

