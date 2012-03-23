Source: Frank Martin to be USC's next head basketball coach - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Report: Martin deal worth $12M over 6 years

Frank Martin (Source: frankmartinbasketball.com) Frank Martin (Source: frankmartinbasketball.com)

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Frank Martin will be named the University of South Carolina's next head basketball coach Tuesday morning, according to a source, and several reports indicate his contract will be worth approximately $12 million.

The Board of Trustees is expected to approve an employment contract between Martin and the university during a meeting starting at 10:00 a.m. at Colonial Life Arena. Once that is completed, the university will announce Martin as the new head coach.

Martin himself sent text messages to several media outlets on Monday night confirming the move.

One report says Martin's deal with the university is worth $12 million over the next 6 years.

Martin, who turned 47 on March 23, arrived at Kansas State in 2007 and became head coach in 2008 when Bob Huggins left for West Virginia. Since then, his teams have won 21 games or more each season and have made three straight NCAA tournament appearances.

Martin's record as K-State's head coach was 117-54. He'll replace Darrin Horn who was fired after four seasons with the Gamecocks.

USC Athletics Director Eric Hyman said Monday night the Gamecocks' coaching search will come to an end Tuesday with the announcement of a new head coach at approximately 11:00 a.m.

WIS will stream that announcement live. 

CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2012 WIS. All rights reserved.

