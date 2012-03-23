Spurrier looks to spring to sort out offense - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Spurrier looks to spring to sort out offense

By PETE IACOBELLI
AP Sports Writer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina is looking to find the next Alshon Jeffery and receivers coach Steve Spurrier Jr. says the search might last throughout the summer.

The Gameoccks went through spring practice Friday with Spurrier Jr. getting a good look at several up & coming wideouts, including Alshon's younger brother, Shamier Jeffery.

The younger Spurrier says it is too soon to tag anyone with Alshon Jeffery's role, yet. Jeffery is South Carolina's record-setting receiver who opted for the NFL draft over playing in senior year in college.

Another standout wide receiver is not the only hole the Gamecocks are looking to fill this spring.

South Carolina star runner Marcus Lattimore is coming off serious knee surgery and not participating in spring drills. Running backs coach Everette Sands says Lattimore's rehab is ahead of schedule.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

