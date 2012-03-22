Game 1 of CWS rematch goes to Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - There are all kinds of storylines for this weekend's SEC showdown between the Gamecocks and Florida.

Of course it's a rematch of last year's College World Series final. It's a match up between the Gators, the nation's number one team, and the back to back national champs, the Gamecocks.

But it's also a very crucial series for USC after starting their SEC schedule last week 0-3.

The Gamecocks knocked off top-ranked Florida 9-3. USC is 17-5, 1-3 in the SEC.

The Gators Hudson Randall showed why he's one of the country's best pitchers. Randall strikes out 11 in 5 2/3 innings.

Michael Roth went 6 2/3 innings, giving up two runs on four hits and striking out five. When he leaves the game in the 6th inning, Matt Price struck out three in 2 1/3 innings.

Game two is Friday at seven p.m.

