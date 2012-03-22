USC Women head to Sweet 16 with hometown send off

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The USC women's basketball team is headed to Fresno to take on Stanford Saturday in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

Gamecock fans showed up at Carolina Coliseum Thursday for a send off celebration.

"It's just like football games you know so everybody is pumped and ready to go so we can get pumped and ready to go basketball too," said USC fan Gantt Jeffers.

A little rain didn't dampen the mood of the fans who showed up at Carolina Coliseum.

"I think they are going to rock it out there are going to do so well and we just can't wait to support them and just watch them lead us to victory," said Noelle Chasmar

Folks also had a lot of kind words to say about head coach Dawn Staley.

"She's magnificent, said Patricial Voelker. "Brilliant lady, brilliant,"

"Dawn Staley is the best coaching decision this school ever made," she said.

Many fans were confident the women would win Saturday.

"We are going to play the same scrappy games that we've been playing all year. We are going to go under them and around them and through them if necessary," said one.

Coach Staley says her strategy for Saturday is simple.

"Pretty much just stick with what got us there from a defensive standpoint," said Staley. "We have to disrupt. We got to them make them think about our pressure rather than fluidly running their team and getting shots where they are comfortable."

Tip off is 11:30 pm Saturday.

