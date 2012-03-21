Gamecocks' Sweet 16 tip scheduled for 11:30 p.m.

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - If you want to watch the 25th ranked Gamecocks play in the Fresno Regional on Saturday, you'll need to stay up pretty late.

South Carolina, the region's fifth seed, will face top-seed Stanford at 11:30 p.m. (ET). The game will be broadcast on ESPN 2.

There will be a team send-off on Thursday from the Elephant Room entrance of Carolina Coliseum on Park Street. Fans are encouraged to arrive around 1:20 p.m. with the team scheduled to board the buses at 1:30 p.m.

Tickets for South Carolina's games in the Fresno Regional are $29 each and are available through GamecocksOnline.com/tickets, by calling 8--4SC-FANS or at the South Carolina Player Guest gate in the southwest corner of The Save Mart Center beginning 1 hour prior to game time.

