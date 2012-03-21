Pregnant woman injured in melee released from hospital

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - An injured pregnant woman has been released from the hospital after complaining of labor pains after police say she was assaulted by her sister Wednesday afternoon at a Richland County apartment complex.



Police were called out to Columbia's Bethel Bishop Apartments in response to a large crowd of people that was arguing in the parking lot. Jennifer Timmons from the Columbia Police Department says once officers arrived on the scene they were able to determine that two sisters had been fighting. One of the women assaulted the pregnant victim in her stomach, police said.

At that time the suspect, according to Timmons, attempted to flee the scene and hit a toddler with the car as she is leaving. Witnesses told investigators the woman drove up on the curb when she hit the child. The child was taken to the hospital and his injuries are not known at this time.

Shortly after the assault, the woman who was assaulted complained of labor pains, according to Timmons. The due date for the child is in June.



The suspect, identified as 23-year-old Valerie McFadden, was located at nearby Colony Apartments. McFadden is being charged with first degree assault and battery for hitting the child with a car and second degree assault and battery.

The victim was taken to the hospital where she was treated and released. There is no word on the condition of the baby.

