Lawsuit against Haley dismissed

By MEG KINNARD

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, SC.(AP) - A judge has dismissed a complaint accusing South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley of breaking ethics laws while a member of the state House.

Judge Casey Manning on Wednesday dismissed John Rainey's lawsuit against the first-term Republican, saying court is not the place to hash out ethics issues.

The lawsuit by former state Board of Economic Advisors chairman John Rainey centered on Haley's jobs as a fundraiser for Lexington Medical Center and with an engineering firm with state contracts. It also asked whether it was illegal for Haley to seek tens of thousands of dollars from lobbyists, while legislators were in session, for the hospital's foundation.

Rainey, a longtime Republican activist, did not immediately comment on the dismissal. Haley spokesman Rob Godfrey called the suit a "political stunt."

