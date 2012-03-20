Woman escapes armed ATM robbery with broken fingers, suspect wanted

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff ‘s Department is asking for the community's assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for committing two armed robberies just hours apart.

According to a news release, around 9:48 p.m. deputies responded to an armed robbery call at 743 Hazelwood Road (Hazelwood Party Shop) on March 15.

Deputies say an unknown suspect armed with a gun, approached the victim in the parking lot as he sat in his car. The victim told officers the suspect stole his wallet and fled the scene.

Click here to read full story