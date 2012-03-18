USC women prepare for Purdue - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

USC women prepare for Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN (WIS) - The USC women's basketball team is hoping its post-season journey goes to Denver and the Final Four. First they need to take care of Purdue on Monday night.

USC is riding high on their defense and schemes by coach Dawn Staley. "Our MO all season long is trying to disrupt what they do," Staley said.

You'll find that the players have bought into that mantra as well.

"We take pride in our defense and we are committed to being defenders," USC guard La'Keisha Sutton said.

"Defense wins championships," forward Aleighsa Welch said.

The team backs up that talk by shutting teams down. USC ranks fourth in the nation in scoring defense. In Saturday's win over Eastern Michigan, they locked up one of the nation's top scorers in Tavelyn James.

For their game against Purdue, they'll need to silence a very skilled team. To accomplish that, it starts by disrupting point guard KK Houser.

"We are going to try to get under her skin as we have done time and time again through the season, and hopefully that will have some lingering effect on those shooters," Staley said.

One of those shooters, sophomore Courtney Moses, buried a first and second round NCAA tournament record nine three-pointers in Purdue's first round win at home against South Dakota State.

USC knows just how to slow down the hot hand as the Gamecocks lead in the nation in three-point field goal percentage defense.

"We like players that like to shoot three point shots and put the ball on the floor," Staley said. "And I don't think there's any secret to that. It's just not allowing them to take attempts."

"We are going to commit to try to limit her production, or lock her down completely. And I'm just thinking about Vandy and Foggie, their best three-point shooter, and we did a pretty good job against her," Sutton said.

If USC enforces its will defensively, the Gamecocks stand a good chance at moving onto the Sweet 16.

Copyright 2012 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • GRAPHIC: Crocodile eats dog that tormented it for years

    GRAPHIC: Crocodile eats dog that tormented it for years

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 1:24 PM EDT2018-06-06 17:24:44 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 1:24 PM EDT2018-06-06 17:24:44 GMT
    Pippa barked and nipped at the reptile’s tail for more than a decade, chasing it back into the river where they lived. (Source: Pixabay)Pippa barked and nipped at the reptile’s tail for more than a decade, chasing it back into the river where they lived. (Source: Pixabay)

    Pippa barked and nipped at the reptile’s tail for more than a decade, chasing it back into the river where they lived.

    More >>

    Pippa barked and nipped at the reptile’s tail for more than a decade, chasing it back into the river where they lived.

    More >>

  • VIDEO: AL man battles headless rattlesnake

    VIDEO: AL man battles headless rattlesnake

    Thursday, June 7 2018 8:02 PM EDT2018-06-08 00:02:45 GMT
    As the man reached for the snake with a grabber tool, it appeared the snake began to slither away but eventually turns in an apparent attempt to strike at him. (Source: Kerry Forbus)As the man reached for the snake with a grabber tool, it appeared the snake began to slither away but eventually turns in an apparent attempt to strike at him. (Source: Kerry Forbus)
    As the man reached for the snake with a grabber tool, it appeared the snake began to slither away but eventually turns in an apparent attempt to strike at him. (Source: Kerry Forbus)As the man reached for the snake with a grabber tool, it appeared the snake began to slither away but eventually turns in an apparent attempt to strike at him. (Source: Kerry Forbus)

    A woman posted a video on the WSFA 12 News Facebook page Wednesday that showed a headless snake striking at her husband.

    More >>

    A woman posted a video on the WSFA 12 News Facebook page Wednesday that showed a headless snake striking at her husband.

    More >>

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Police recover stolen van with 14 show dogs inside in CA

    Police recover stolen van with 14 show dogs inside in CA

    Friday, June 8 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-06-08 06:48:26 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 3:43 AM EDT2018-06-08 07:43:09 GMT

    Police recovered a van full of show dogs that a thief stole and then ditched in a remote wooded area.

    More >>

    Police recovered a van full of show dogs that a thief stole and then ditched in a remote wooded area.

    More >>

  • Caps fans celebrate Stanley Cup, first DC title since 1992

    Caps fans celebrate Stanley Cup, first DC title since 1992

    Friday, June 8 2018 12:11 AM EDT2018-06-08 04:11:26 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 3:43 AM EDT2018-06-08 07:43:32 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nick Wass). A Washington Capitals fan holds a sign in the streets outside Capital One Arena in Washington after Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between the Washington Capitals and the Vegas Golden Knights in Las Vegas, Thursday, Ju...(AP Photo/Nick Wass). A Washington Capitals fan holds a sign in the streets outside Capital One Arena in Washington after Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between the Washington Capitals and the Vegas Golden Knights in Las Vegas, Thursday, Ju...

    Tens of thousands of red-clad Capitals fans partied in the streets to celebrate the franchise's first Stanley Cup and the city's first title in the major four professional sports since 1992.

    More >>

    Tens of thousands of red-clad Capitals fans partied in the streets to celebrate the franchise's first Stanley Cup and the city's first title in the major four professional sports since 1992.

    More >>

  • Caps on top! Washington wins Stanley Cup, beats Vegas 4-3

    Caps on top! Washington wins Stanley Cup, beats Vegas 4-3

    Thursday, June 7 2018 7:41 PM EDT2018-06-07 23:41:07 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 3:43 AM EDT2018-06-08 07:43:22 GMT
    Washington Capitals left wing Jakub Vrana, center, celebrates his goal with right wing Tom Wilson, left, and center Evgeny Kuznetsov during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)Washington Capitals left wing Jakub Vrana, center, celebrates his goal with right wing Tom Wilson, left, and center Evgeny Kuznetsov during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

    The Washington Capitals have won their first Stanley Cup.

    More >>

    The Washington Capitals have won their first Stanley Cup.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly