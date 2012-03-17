Lady Gamecocks rout E. Mich. 80-48 in women's tourney - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Lady Gamecocks rout E. Mich. 80-48 in women's tourney

By MICHAEL MAROT
AP Sports Writer

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) - Markeshia Grant scored 12 points Saturday and Charenee Stephens added 11 to lead fifth-seeded South Carolina past Eastern Michigan 80-48 in the first round of the NCAA women's tournament.

The Gamecocks (24-9) will face fourth-seeded Purdue, the tournament host, or Summit League champion South Dakota State on Monday night in the second round.

Tavelyn James, the nation's No. 2 scorer, scored 11 points to finish her career with 2,461. But she was held 13 points below her average and didn't have enough help as the Mid-American Conference champion Eagles (24-9) fell to 0-2 all-time in NCAA play.

For the Gamecocks, it was a defensive clinic.

They closed the half on a 14-2 run to build a 39-23 lead and opened the second half on a 9-3 run to pull away.

The Gamecocks will face Purdue Monday night at 7:00 p.m. to battle for a spot in the Sweet 16.

