USC women rely on experience in NCAA tournament

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN (WIS) - The USC women's basketball team is in West Lafayette, Indiana. The Gamecocks take on Eastern Michigan Saturday in the NCAA Tournament.

Head Coach Dawn Staley is no stranger to elite competition. She played in the WNBA and won three gold medals on the US Olympic team.

So she has plenty of stories to share with her players from her days running up and the down the court.

The Gamecocks know when its time to work and come ready.

It's USC's first appearance in the dance since 2003.

Copyright 2012 WIS. All rights reserved.