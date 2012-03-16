USC student robbed at gunpoint near campus - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

USC student robbed at gunpoint near campus

By Jason Old, Digital Content Director
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Columbia police are working to identify a man who robbed a USC student at gunpoint near campus Thursday night.

According to police, the student was walking near the corner of Laurens and Pendleton streets around 10:30 p.m. when a silver/light in color SUV pulled up beside him.

The victim told police that a passenger in the vehicle asked him for change for a $10 bill, but then showed a gun and demanded money.

Because he did not have any money, the victim said he gave the unidentified robber his iPod.

The student was not hurt.

No arrests have been made. Police are working to identify the passenger and driver of the vehicle.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

