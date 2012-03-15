Florida, South Carolina are class of the SEC

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

South Carolina and Florida are expected to be the class of the Southeastern Conference after the two powerhouse programs played for the national championship last summer.

They haven't disappointed.

The Gamecocks and Gators have cruised through the non-conference portion of their schedule and are the favorites to win the SEC as league play begins on Friday throughout the league.

Other programs - including Mississippi, Kentucky, LSU and Arkansas - have also started well.

South Carolina has a much different roster than the past two seasons, when the Gamecocks won back-to-back national titles, but they've infused new talent into the lineup.

Florida has a veteran lineup led by power hitters Mike Zunino and Preston Tucker, who have combined for 13 homers.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.