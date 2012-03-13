Gamecocks beat Charleston Southern 5-2 - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Gamecocks beat Charleston Southern 5-2

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Junior left-hander Adam Westmoreland allowed just one run on four hits in 5.2 innings to earn his first win of the season as second ranked South Carolina defeated Charleston Southern 5-2 on Tuesday evening in non-conference action at Carolina Stadium.

The Gamecocks improve to 14-1 on the year while CSU drops to 5-12 for the season.  Carolina returns to action on Wednesday night hosting Appalachian State (14-2) at Carolina Stadium. 

First pitch is 7 p.m. with the game broadcast live on the Gamecock Radio Network from IMG College as well as live video broadcast at GamecocksOnline.com.  Freshman left-hander Jordan Montgomery will get the start for the Gamecocks.

South Carolina broke ahead 1-0 in the bottom of the first inning.  Evan Marzilli led off the inning with his team-leading fifth double of the year.  With two outs and Marzilli on third base, Kyle Martin laced a RBI single to left field giving the Gamecocks a 1-0 lead.  Marzilli has now reached base in all 15 games this year as well.

The lead increased to 3-0 in the third inning.  LB Dantzler had a two-out RBI single that was followed up by a two-run triple off the bat of Erik Payne.  On the play, Payne tried to score all the way for an inside the park home run but he was tagged out at home plate for the final out of the frame.

CSU got on the scoreboard in the top of the sixth.  Alex Tomasovich doubled with two outs and scored on Jaren Sustar's RBI base hit to creep within two runs of the Gamecocks.

Carolina however extended the lead to 5-1 in the seventh inning.  With the bases loaded and one out, pinch hitter Grayson Greiner delivered with a two-run single to left field. 

Charleston Southern tallied a single run in the ninth inning with Walt Quattlebaum driving home a run with a two-out RBI double.  With two outs and the tying run in the on deck circle, Joel Seddon was summoned into the game and picked up his first career save with a strikeout against Drew Woodall sealing the Carolina victory.

South Carolina had 11 hits to just eight for Charleston Southern.  Tanner English had a season-high three hits and scored a run.  Dantzler and Payne added two hits apiece as well.  Tomasovich and Chase Shelton tallied two apiece to lead the Buccaneers.

The Carolina pitching staff totaled 11 strikeouts in the game.  Along with four from Westmoreland, the Gamecocks got one from Nolan Belcher, four from Forrest Koumas, one from Munson and one from Seddon.

 

