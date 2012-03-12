McConnell's move introduces intrigue to state Senate - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

McConnell's move introduces intrigue to state Senate

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - On Tuesday, Senate Pro Tem Glenn McConnell will take the oath of the lieutenant governor's office following the resignation of former Lt. Gov. Ken Ard.

With three long-time senators already retiring, Ard's resignation has set in place a series of events that could send the most powerful man in the Senate packing.

Those events have now put McConnell in a position he never wanted to be in.

"I never wanted to be the lieutenant governor, I never ran for being lieutenant governor," McConnell said. "I put away multiple opportunities to run for Congress to pile up seniority for this area of the state and make a difference."

McConnell will not only be giving up his job as Pro Tem, he'll also be giving up his Senate seat from Charleston. It's a decision many politicos thought McConnell would not make, but McConnell says he would not usurp the state Constitution's clear line of succession.

"The constitution is clear," McConnell said. "I know what it says and anybody who reads it on its black letter law should know what it says."

A new Senate Pro Tem will also need to be elected. That, coupled with the retirement of Sen. John Land, Sen. Greg Ryberg, and Sen. Phil Leventis, means the old guard of the state Senate is coming apart.

"It's likely to make the Senate a more contentious place than it has been," USC political scientist Mark Tompkins said.

Tompkins also says the constitutional process has worked since Ard resigned and has laid out a path to replace the empty offices.

With Ard's criminal convictions and Gov. Nikki Haley's falling approval numbers, some say the state's Republican Party could be in trouble.

"It's probably had some modest impact, but most of the people who are affected are probably disposed to dislike these folks to begin with," Tompkins said.

When the Senate's work is finished Tuesday, there will be new faces in place with many people uncertain of what's next.

"I don't know what's ahead of me," McConnell said. "I don't know the state of that office. I'm not sure what I'm getting ready to walk into."

Copyright 2012 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • GRAPHIC: Crocodile eats dog that tormented it for years

    GRAPHIC: Crocodile eats dog that tormented it for years

    Wednesday, June 6 2018 1:24 PM EDT2018-06-06 17:24:44 GMT
    Wednesday, June 6 2018 1:24 PM EDT2018-06-06 17:24:44 GMT
    Pippa barked and nipped at the reptile’s tail for more than a decade, chasing it back into the river where they lived. (Source: Pixabay)Pippa barked and nipped at the reptile’s tail for more than a decade, chasing it back into the river where they lived. (Source: Pixabay)

    Pippa barked and nipped at the reptile’s tail for more than a decade, chasing it back into the river where they lived.

    More >>

    Pippa barked and nipped at the reptile’s tail for more than a decade, chasing it back into the river where they lived.

    More >>

  • VIDEO: AL man battles headless rattlesnake

    VIDEO: AL man battles headless rattlesnake

    Thursday, June 7 2018 8:02 PM EDT2018-06-08 00:02:45 GMT
    As the man reached for the snake with a grabber tool, it appeared the snake began to slither away but eventually turns in an apparent attempt to strike at him. (Source: Kerry Forbus)As the man reached for the snake with a grabber tool, it appeared the snake began to slither away but eventually turns in an apparent attempt to strike at him. (Source: Kerry Forbus)
    As the man reached for the snake with a grabber tool, it appeared the snake began to slither away but eventually turns in an apparent attempt to strike at him. (Source: Kerry Forbus)As the man reached for the snake with a grabber tool, it appeared the snake began to slither away but eventually turns in an apparent attempt to strike at him. (Source: Kerry Forbus)

    A woman posted a video on the WSFA 12 News Facebook page Wednesday that showed a headless snake striking at her husband.

    More >>

    A woman posted a video on the WSFA 12 News Facebook page Wednesday that showed a headless snake striking at her husband.

    More >>

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Police recover stolen van with 14 show dogs inside in CA

    Police recover stolen van with 14 show dogs inside in CA

    Friday, June 8 2018 2:48 AM EDT2018-06-08 06:48:26 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 3:43 AM EDT2018-06-08 07:43:09 GMT

    Police recovered a van full of show dogs that a thief stole and then ditched in a remote wooded area.

    More >>

    Police recovered a van full of show dogs that a thief stole and then ditched in a remote wooded area.

    More >>

  • Caps fans celebrate Stanley Cup, first DC title since 1992

    Caps fans celebrate Stanley Cup, first DC title since 1992

    Friday, June 8 2018 12:11 AM EDT2018-06-08 04:11:26 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 3:43 AM EDT2018-06-08 07:43:32 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nick Wass). A Washington Capitals fan holds a sign in the streets outside Capital One Arena in Washington after Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between the Washington Capitals and the Vegas Golden Knights in Las Vegas, Thursday, Ju...(AP Photo/Nick Wass). A Washington Capitals fan holds a sign in the streets outside Capital One Arena in Washington after Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between the Washington Capitals and the Vegas Golden Knights in Las Vegas, Thursday, Ju...

    Tens of thousands of red-clad Capitals fans partied in the streets to celebrate the franchise's first Stanley Cup and the city's first title in the major four professional sports since 1992.

    More >>

    Tens of thousands of red-clad Capitals fans partied in the streets to celebrate the franchise's first Stanley Cup and the city's first title in the major four professional sports since 1992.

    More >>

  • Caps on top! Washington wins Stanley Cup, beats Vegas 4-3

    Caps on top! Washington wins Stanley Cup, beats Vegas 4-3

    Thursday, June 7 2018 7:41 PM EDT2018-06-07 23:41:07 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 3:43 AM EDT2018-06-08 07:43:22 GMT
    Washington Capitals left wing Jakub Vrana, center, celebrates his goal with right wing Tom Wilson, left, and center Evgeny Kuznetsov during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)Washington Capitals left wing Jakub Vrana, center, celebrates his goal with right wing Tom Wilson, left, and center Evgeny Kuznetsov during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

    The Washington Capitals have won their first Stanley Cup.

    More >>

    The Washington Capitals have won their first Stanley Cup.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly