JASON TEST EMAIL - Headline here

The teen police say shot and killed a Domino's Pizza delivery driver in North Charleston last week will appear in bond court on Monday morning.

Pennsylvania state prosecutors and Jerry Sandusky's lawyers will appear in a central Pennsylvania courtroom Monday morning to argue before a judge about how much information the former Penn State coach should get in advance of his trial on child sexual abuse charges.



Jason Old

jold@wistv.com

WIS10 Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/wis10





