Tanner earns 700th win with Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - USC Baseball Coach Ray Tanner got his 700th win as Gamecocks head coach as they beat Princeton 2-1 in the first game of their weekend series at Carolina Stadium Friday night.

The three-game series against the Tigers is part of a six-game home stand for the Gamecocks.

The Gamecocks took a 1-0 lead in the 4th inning off a solo homer to right field by Freshman Kyle Marton. They got another run in the 6th inning on Connor Bright's RBI.

The Gamecocks stranded 13 base runners Friday.

Starter Michael Roth gave up his only run on a ground out to short in the 9th inning. Roth left the game after 8 2/3 innings. Roth gave up one run on six hits and struck out a career high ten batters.

Freshman Evan Beal pitched the final out.

The Gamecocks improve to 11-1 on the season.

