10-year sentence in deadly Lake Murray boating crash

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Cheers erupted in a Richland County courtroom Friday after a jury announced the conviction of a man for a deadly boating crash that killed two women on Lake Murray.

Steven Kranendonk was sentenced to 10 years for the conviction on two counts of felony boating under the influence.

Prosecutors say Kranendonk was boating while drunk in May of 2010 when his boat crashed into another one, killing Amber Golden and Kelli Bullard.

Following the announcement of the verdict, the trial immediately went into the sentencing phase.

The Bullard and Golden families are relieved the ordeal is over.

"I hope our family can get back to the way we used to be and live on like Kelli would want us to live on," said Kelli's sister, Lainey Bullard.



"There's no winners in this," said Amber's mother, Yvonne Golden. "Not for the Kranendonks, not for any of us, if he just would have taken proper precautions none of us would be here."

Kranendonk's trial started Monday. He could have gotten up to 20 years in prison.

