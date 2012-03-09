Governor Nikki Haley statement on Ard resignation

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Governor Nikki Haley released the following statement on Friday morning regarding Ken Ard's resignation:

"Michael and I appreciate the service Ken and Tammy Ard have given to the state of South Carolina," said Haley. "They are good people who have given much of their time and efforts to Florence and the state as a whole."

"I valued Ken's partnership and wish Ken and his family all of the best going forward," Haley continued. "I look forward to continuing the progress South Carolina has made in the last 15 months with our next Lieutenant Governor."

