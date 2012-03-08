Midlands coach arrested, hit with sexual conduct charges again

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A Brookland-Cayce teaching assistant charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct in the Lowcountry has also been hit with the same charge in Richland County.

According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, Cornelius Davis was arrested and detained at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Davis is accused of having sex with an athlete from the Special Olympics in the Lowcountry incident. Deputies said he is also accused of having sex with the same victim in Richland County.

Police say they were called to a hotel Sunday by the girl's mother, who reported her daughter told her she had sex with her teacher. Her age was not released.

The report says the girl told a nurse she had sex with the suspect in Cayce on Thursday and Friday in Mount Pleasant.

Davis has been placed on administrative leave and is not allowed on school property.



Bond was set at $150,000 at a hearing Thursday night. He is expected to appear in court on the charges from Cayce Friday. It was not clear if Davis has a lawyer.

Previous Story:

Copyright 2012 WIS. All rights reserved.

