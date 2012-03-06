County GOP wants hopefuls to sign purity pledge

LAURENS, SC (AP) - The South Carolina Republican Party is rejecting a proposal by the Laurens County GOP to require candidates to sign a pledge on conservative values.

The pledge would require candidates to promise they have not had premarital sex, will be faithful to their spouses and will not watch pornography.

The pledge endorsed by Laurens County Republicans last month also requires candidates to protect gun rights, oppose abortion under any circumstances, endorse balanced budgets and oppose same-sex marriage.

State Republican Party executive director Matt Moore says it would be illegal for the Laurens County party to deny ballot access to candidates who refuse to sign the pledge.

Laurens GOP Chairman Bobby Smith says the party will not do that, but hopes the pledge will encourage good values by Republican candidates.

