Police: Mother assaulted, son stabbed

WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - West Columbia Police Department arrested a man they say stabbed another man this weekend following a physical altercation with the victim's mother.

According to Chief Dennis Tyndall, 35-year-old Tommy Dewayne Cook of West Columbia was arrested Saturday morning.

According to Tyndall, Cook became involved in a verbal altercation at a restaurant in the Vista with a female who resides with him.

Click here to read full story