No. 25 South Carolina falls to 17th-ranked Tennessee 74-58 - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

No. 25 South Carolina falls to 17th-ranked Tennessee 74-58

By BETH RUCKER
AP Sports Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Glory Johnson had 23 points and 10 rebounds as No. 13 Tennessee beat No. 25 South Carolina 74-58 on Saturday to advance to its 21st Southeastern Conference championship game.

The second-seeded Lady Volunteers (23-8) will face fourth-seeded LSU, which upset 10th-ranked Kentucky in the other SEC semifinal. The game will pit Tennessee coach Pat Summitt against her former player, Lady Tigers coach Nikki Caldwell.

The Gamecocks (23-9) had gotten a rare win in Knoxville earlier in the regular season, but Tennessee's determined seniors didn't let it happen again.

Shekinna Stricklen scored all 16 of her points in the second half, and Vicki Baugh grabbed 10 rebounds for the Lady Vols, who shot 50.9% and limited the Gamecocks to 34.9% shooting.

Markeshia Grant and Ieasia Walker both scored 13 points for sixth-seeded South Carolina, which was playing in its first SEC semifinals.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

