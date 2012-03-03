Gamecocks 2-0 in rivalry series with Clemson

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The South Carolina baseball team leads Clemson 2 games to none in their rivalry series.

USC Beat Clemson 9-6 in Saturday's game at Carolina Stadium. USC won game one of the series Friday night in Charleston.

Clemson took a 2-0 lead on a 2-run single by Jason Stolz in the second inning.

But in the Carolina half of the second, L.B. Dantzler cut the deficit in half with his his third homer of the year. USC ended the inning leading 3-2.@

Starter Matt Price pitched just four and one-third innings, giving up 4 earned runs. South Carolina reliever Evan Beal (1-0) pitched four solid innings, retiring 12 of 13 over one stretch. Nolan Belcher got the final out for his second save of the series as the Gamecocks improved to 9-0.

Adam Matthews hit a a 3-run homer to put the Gamecocks up 6-2 . The Gamecocks held off the Tigers with a final of 9-6.

Game 3 of the series is Sunday in Clemson.

Copyright 2012 WIS. All rights reserved.