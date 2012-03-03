South Carolina ends regular season with 67-55 loss to Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) - Gerald Robinson scored 23 points to lead Georgia to a 67-55 win over South Carolina Saturday in the regular season finale for both teams.

Georgia (14-16, 5-11 Southeastern Conference) failed to score in the first 7:43 of the game as South Carolina (10-20, 2-14) bolted to a 10-0 lead. But the Bulldogs hit five straight 3-pointers in the last six minutes of the half - 3 of those were by Robinson - and led 30-23 at halftime.

Malik Cooke led the Gamecocks with 17 points, and Bruce Ellington chipped in 10 points.

South Carolina had its own scoring drought in the second half, going 7:37 between field goals, though the Gamecocks did make four free throws during that stretch.

Georgia's biggest lead was 49-35 with 8:15 left on Donte Williams' two free throws. South Carolina pulled no closer than seven points.

Georgia hit 10 straight free throws over the last 4:05.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.