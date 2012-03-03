No. 25 S. Carolina women top No. 16 Georgia 59-55

By BETH RUCKER

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Ashley Bruner scored 12 points as No. 25 South Carolina beat No. 16 Georgia 59-55 on Friday night in the Southeastern Conference quarterfinals.

The sixth-seeded Gamecocks (23-8), who grabbed the only upset of the tournament's first two rounds, will face 13th-ranked and second-seeded Tennessee on Saturday. South Carolina beat the Lady Volunteers in the regular-season meeting of the teams.

Jasmine James hit a pair of free throws for the Lady Bulldogs with 1:03 left to cut South Carolina's lead to 57-55, but Georgia would turn the ball over once and miss two shots to close out the game.

The Lady Bulldogs, who had a 38-33 rebounding advantage and shot 41.5%, held the Gamecocks to 36.8% shooting. South Carolina went 6 for 6 at the free-throw line in the final 3:10.

Jasmine Hassell scored 16 points to lead third-seeded Georgia (22-8), and James had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

