Sullivan, Bright RBI singles lead Gamecocks

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - Sean Sullivan and Connor Bright hit run-scoring singles in the 11th inning as South Carolina defeated rival Clemson 3-2 on Friday night.

Sullivan, a junior transfer from Winthrop in his first year with the Gamecocks, drove in Christian Walker with the go-ahead run with his hit to the hole at shortstop. Bright followed with a hit to right as pinch-runner Patrick Harrington scored after a collision with catcher Spencer Keiboom.

Clemson scored in the 11th and had runners at first and third, but center fielder Evan Marzilli ran down pinch-hitter Jay Baum's sinking liner to end the game.

South Carolina (8-0) beat the Tigers (4-3) for the fifth time in six games. Forrest Koumas (1-0) earned the victory with 2 2-3 innings of relief work.

