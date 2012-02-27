2012 Clemson football schedule released - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

2012 Clemson football schedule released

By Jason Old, Digital Content Director
Connect

GREENSBORO, NC.(WYFF) - The 2012 Atlantic Coast Conference football schedule was released Monday by Commissioner John Swofford. 

In all, the schedule is comprised of 97 games, including 48 regular-season conference match-ups, over a span of 14 weeks and is capped off with the Eighth Annual Dr Pepper Atlantic Coast Conference Football Championship Game, which returns to Charlotte, N.C. this year and will be played on Saturday, Dec. 1 in Bank of America Stadium.

The 2012 ACC Championship Game is one of five contests which will be played on a neutral field. Miami will meet Notre Dame on Oct. 6 at Soldier Field in Chicago and Virginia Tech will face Cincinnati on Sept 29 at FedEx Field in Landover, Md. Additionally, a pair of ACC teams will participate in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Doubleheader, when NC State will face Tennessee on August 31, and Clemson plays Auburn on Sept. 1, with both games at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta.

ACC teams will face 48 non-conference opponents who had a combined winning percentage of 52 percent in 2011, including 35 games against FBS opponents who won 55 percent of their games last fall.Twenty-one of the league's 48 non-conference games (44 percent) are against 19 teams that earned bowl berths in 2011. This includes 18 games with teams which finished ranked in the nation's Top 50 of the final Sagarin rankings in 2011, which ties for the most of any conference in the nation.

Including games against the eight ACC teams which earned bowl bids in 2011, no ACC team plays fewer than five opponents who went to bowl games last fall, with Duke facing the most with 9 followed by Boston College, Maryland, Miami and Virginia with eight each.

ACC teams will also play 10 games against eight teams selected by ESPN.com in its early preseason Top 25 including matches with projected fifth-ranked Georgia (Georgia Tech), seventh-ranked West Virginia (Maryland) and 10th-ranked South Carolina (Clemson).Three members of the conference—Boston College, Miami and Wake Forest—will meet Notre Dame, projected to be 24th nationally, while ACC teams will also play 12th-ranked Kansas State (Miami), 13th-ranked Stanford (Duke), 15th-ranked TCU (Virginia) and 25th-ranked Florida (Florida State).Non conference opponents who earned bowl bids this past season include Auburn, Bowling Green, BYU, Cincinnati, FIU, Florida, Georgia, Kansas State, Louisiana Tech, Louisville, Northwestern, Notre Dame (3 games with ACC schools), Penn State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Stanford, TCU, Temple and West Virginia.

The Conference will again enjoy national exposure on Labor Day Monday, as Virginia Tech hosts Coastal Division rival Georgia Tech at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Va., in a nationally-televised prime time contest on ESPN. The game, which will have an 8 p.m. (ET) kickoff, will nationally showcase ACC teams who have accounted for the last seven Coastal Division Championships, as well as two coaches—Virginia Tech's Frank Beamer (251) and Georgia Tech's Paul Johnson (140)--who have combined for 391 coaching victories between them, the most of any active coaching pair in the NCAA's FBS.

In all, the ACC will play four games nationally-televised by ESPN on Thursday night beginning with Clemson travelling to Wake Forest (Oct. 25), but also including Virginia Tech at Miami (Nov. 1), Florida State at Virginia Tech (Nov. 8); and North Carolina at Virginia (Nov. 15). .

Copyright 2012 by WYFF4.com. All rights reserved.

sidebar: Clemson 2012 Football Schedule

Updated:

GREENSBORO, SC (WIS) - Here is Clemson's 2012 football schedule: More>>

  • SportsSPORTSMore>>

  • Caps fans celebrate Stanley Cup, first DC title since 1992

    Caps fans celebrate Stanley Cup, first DC title since 1992

    Friday, June 8 2018 12:11 AM EDT2018-06-08 04:11:26 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 3:43 AM EDT2018-06-08 07:43:32 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nick Wass). A Washington Capitals fan holds a sign in the streets outside Capital One Arena in Washington after Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between the Washington Capitals and the Vegas Golden Knights in Las Vegas, Thursday, Ju...(AP Photo/Nick Wass). A Washington Capitals fan holds a sign in the streets outside Capital One Arena in Washington after Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final between the Washington Capitals and the Vegas Golden Knights in Las Vegas, Thursday, Ju...

    Tens of thousands of red-clad Capitals fans partied in the streets to celebrate the franchise's first Stanley Cup and the city's first title in the major four professional sports since 1992.

    More >>

    Tens of thousands of red-clad Capitals fans partied in the streets to celebrate the franchise's first Stanley Cup and the city's first title in the major four professional sports since 1992.

    More >>

  • Caps on top! Washington wins Stanley Cup, beats Vegas 4-3

    Caps on top! Washington wins Stanley Cup, beats Vegas 4-3

    Thursday, June 7 2018 7:41 PM EDT2018-06-07 23:41:07 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 3:43 AM EDT2018-06-08 07:43:22 GMT
    Washington Capitals left wing Jakub Vrana, center, celebrates his goal with right wing Tom Wilson, left, and center Evgeny Kuznetsov during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)Washington Capitals left wing Jakub Vrana, center, celebrates his goal with right wing Tom Wilson, left, and center Evgeny Kuznetsov during the second period in Game 5 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

    The Washington Capitals have won their first Stanley Cup.

    More >>

    The Washington Capitals have won their first Stanley Cup.

    More >>

  • Bryan Colangelo resigns as 76ers president

    Bryan Colangelo resigns as 76ers president

    Thursday, June 7 2018 12:30 PM EDT2018-06-07 16:30:49 GMT
    Friday, June 8 2018 2:26 AM EDT2018-06-08 06:26:14 GMT
    Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Bryan Colangelo speaks with members of the media during a news conference at the NBA basketball team's practice facility in Camden, N.J., Friday, May 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Bryan Colangelo speaks with members of the media during a news conference at the NBA basketball team's practice facility in Camden, N.J., Friday, May 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

    Bryan Colangelo has resigned as president of basketball operations for the Philadelphia 76ers.

    More >>

    Bryan Colangelo has resigned as president of basketball operations for the Philadelphia 76ers.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly