Michael Roth named co-pitcher of the week by SEC

COLU,BIA, SC (WIS) - South Carolina senior left-handed pitcher Michael Roth was honored by the Southeastern Conference with Bobby Wahl of Ole Miss as Co-Pitchers of the Week, the league office announced on Monday afternoon.

Roth hurled seven innings of no-hit ball and limited Elon to just three walks while striking out seven batters in the 8-1 win over the Phoenix in the series opener on February 24.

Roth is 1-0 for the season with a 0.69 ERA in 13 innings with 13 strikeouts to just three walks. This is the second time in Roth's career that he has earned Pitcher of the Week accolades from the SEC. Last season, Roth won SEC Pitcher of the Week after allowing one run on three hits in the 3-1 win vs. Vanderbilt on April 15 while striking out eight batters.



South Carolina remains ranked No. 2 in Collegiate Baseball's Top 30 and sits at No. 3 in the Baseball America Top 25 and USA Today/ESPN baseball coaches poll.

The Gamecocks return to action on Tuesday afternoon hosting Presbyterian at 4 p.m. at Carolina Stadium.

