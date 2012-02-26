Gamecocks sweep Elon to maintain perfect season - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Gamecocks sweep Elon to maintain perfect season

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The USC Baseball team completed a weekend sweep of Elon with a 6-run shutout Sunday at Carolina Stadium.

The Gamecocks are 6-0 on the season.  They host Presbyterian Tuesday before taking on Clemson in Charleston Friday. 

