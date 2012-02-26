Gamecocks sweep Elon to maintain perfect season

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The USC Baseball team completed a weekend sweep of Elon with a 6-run shutout Sunday at Carolina Stadium.
The Gamecocks are 6-0 on the season. They host Presbyterian Tuesday before taking on Clemson in Charleston Friday.
Copyright 2012 WIS. All rights reserved.
1111 Bull St.
Columbia, SC 29201
(803) 799-1010
publicfile@wistv.com
(803) 799-1010Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.