Gamecocks fall to Tennessee

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - The South Carolina Gamecocks lost to Tennessee 73-64 Saturday.

Trae Golden had 21 points and Jordon McRae added 16 points and eight rebounds to lead the Volunteers.

The Volunteers (16-13, 8-6 Southeastern Conference) never trailed and shot 52.2 percent (24 of 46), becoming the seventh SEC team to shoot 50 percent or better this season against the Gamecocks.

The win keeps Tennessee in fourth place in the SEC, tied with Alabama as they try to get a bye into the quarterfinals of the conference tournament.

South Carolina (10-18, 2-12) shot just 32.4 percent (22 of 68). With two games left in the season, the Gamecocks are guaranteed the worst record in the SEC for the second time in six seasons.

Bruce Ellington led South Carolina with 19 points, while Malik Cooke added 17 points and 10 rebounds.

