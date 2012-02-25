USC Baseball win second game with Elon

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The USC baseball team won its second game of a weekend series with Elon Saturday at Carolina Stadium, 3-2.

Matt Price tied a career high 8 strikeouts, 1 walk and 1 hit in 5 innings of shutout baseball.@

The Gamecocks got on the board in the third on Christian walker's RBI.

With the bases loaded in the 5th, Walker hit into an RBI double play putting the Gamecocks up 3-0.

Tyler Webb struck out 7 in 3 innings of relief.@

The Gamecocks are 5-0 so far this season. The series wraps up Sunday at Carolina Stadium.

