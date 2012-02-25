Deputies arrest 5 in double shooting - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Deputies arrest 5 in double shooting

Shiquan Cwiklinski (Source: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center) Shiquan Cwiklinski (Source: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center)
Domanique Wages (Source: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center) Domanique Wages (Source: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center)
Cheo Green (Source: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center) Cheo Green (Source: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center)

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff's deputies arrested five people in connection with a shooting early Saturday morning that injured two people.

Deputy Curtis Wilson says deputies were in the 7200 block of Two Notch Road at about 3 a.m. when they heard several gunshots.   Deputies saw a gold Taurus speeding away from the area.

Wilson says man and a woman had been shot in the torso at Club Rockaway. They were taken to the hospital with what deputies say are non-life threatening injuries.  

Deputies attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver took off, leading them on a short chase.  Eventually deputies caught up with the vehicle near the intersection of Parklane and Columbia Mall Boulevard.

Wilson says when the car stopped, five people inside jumped out and ran.  Deputies caught up with them, and after investigation, arrested them.

Two of the suspects are 14 and 16 years old and charged as juveniles.  Deputies also arrested 16-year-old Shiquan Cwiklinski, 18-year-old Domanique Katrell Wages, and 18-year-old Cheo Green. 

All are charged with two counts each of attempted murder. They were taken to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Deputies say they found a revolver near where they believe the shooting occurred.

Copyright 2012 WIS.  All rights reserved.

 

 

 

