USC Baseball stays perfect in rain-delayed game

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A 3:18 rain delay did little to disrupt the (4-0) South Carolina baseball team's bid at staying perfect Friday.
All-American ace Michael Roth started the first game of the weekend series against Elon.
USC scored 3 in the inning.
The Gamecocks led 5-0 in the 6th when Christian Walker hit a two run home run. It was his first homer of the season.
Roth Struck out 7 batters and gave up no hits through 7 innings. But he threw 99 pitches through 7 innings, so head coach Ray Tanner pulled him from the game.
Just one out away from a no-hitter in the 9th, Patrick Sullivan gave up a solo home run to Garrett Foster.
USC won 8-1. The Gamecocks finished just one out away from the team's first no hitter in 27 years.
Copyright 2012 WIS. All rights reserved.
1111 Bull St.
Columbia, SC 29201
(803) 799-1010
publicfile@wistv.com
(803) 799-1010Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.