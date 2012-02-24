USC Baseball stays perfect in rain-delayed game

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A 3:18 rain delay did little to disrupt the (4-0) South Carolina baseball team's bid at staying perfect Friday.

All-American ace Michael Roth started the first game of the weekend series against Elon.

USC scored 3 in the inning.

The Gamecocks led 5-0 in the 6th when Christian Walker hit a two run home run. It was his first homer of the season.

Roth Struck out 7 batters and gave up no hits through 7 innings. But he threw 99 pitches through 7 innings, so head coach Ray Tanner pulled him from the game.

Just one out away from a no-hitter in the 9th, Patrick Sullivan gave up a solo home run to Garrett Foster.

USC won 8-1. The Gamecocks finished just one out away from the team's first no hitter in 27 years.

