Sheriff: Man stabbed victim after argument over woman - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Sheriff: Man stabbed victim after argument over woman

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Deputies say a fight over a woman lead to one man being stabbed and another man in jail. 

The Richland County Sheriff's Department says around 10:00 p.m. on Parklane Road, a man stabbed another man after arguing over a woman Thursday. 

