South Carolina women fall to 13th-ranked Kentucky 53-50 - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

South Carolina women fall to 13th-ranked Kentucky 53-50

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A'dia Mathies scored 21 points and the No. 13 Kentucky women defeated South Carolina 53-50 on Thursday night.

The win give the Wildcats a 17-0 home record this season, the third time in program history they have gone undefeated at home.

Bria Goss added 14 points for the Wildcats (23-5, 12-3 Southeastern Conference), who set a school record for SEC wins in a season.

Neither team led by more than six points until Kentucky went on a 9-2 run and built a 9-point lead at 48-39 with 5:05 remaining in the game. Mathies capped the run with a layup. But South Carolina battled back, trimming the deficit to 50-48 on a basket by Ashley Bruner with 42 seconds to go. Kentucky sealed it with three free throws in the final 10 seconds.

La'Keisha Sutton scored 14 points, and Bruner had 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Gamecocks (20-8, 9-6).

