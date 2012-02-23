See, Click, Fix: Making a Midlands road safer

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) - Frankie Thompson has lived on Old Pond Road in Lexington County for 30 years. He says it's gotten more crowded in his neighborhood as more people have been using his dirt road as a shortcut.

Thompson says he routinely sees cars blowing by his house at more than 50 miles an hour because there are no speed limit signs. To make matters worse, a stop sign at the end of the street was knocked down more than a month ago and never put back up.

Thompson says he really worries about the kids.

"The bottom line is our 'youngins', they're our future. We don't want to see any of them get hurt," said Thompson. "They're hasn't been any that got hurt and we don't even want to start."

Minutes after we told the state Department of Transportation about the missing stop sign, a crew was on the road to install it.

Lexington County maintains Old Pond Road, so its highway department is responsible for installing speed limits or caution signs.

