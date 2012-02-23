Midlands coach selected to lead top high school talent - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Midlands coach selected to lead top high school talent

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A Midlands high school basketball coach will lead the top high school talent in the country during the 2012 McDonald's All American Games.

Anne Long, head coach of the Spring Valley High School girls' basketball team will coach the Girls East team at the 2012 McDonald's All American Games on Wednesday, March 28 at the United Center in Chicago, Ill.

