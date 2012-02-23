SC State turns over 254 pages of docs in FOIA request

ORANGEBURG, SC (WIS) - It took 2 weeks, but South Carolina State University finally released a list of everyone who was fired suddenly one day several weeks ago.

On top of that list, some 250+ pages of records were released following a Freedom of Information Act request from December 2011.

The firings happened after university President Dr. George Cooper got what he calls "significant allegations" then opened an internal investigation.

Eight people were fired in all, including Cooper's right-hand-man Ed Givens, his former chief of staff and university's attorney. Two other members of Cooper's cabinet were also fired.



Cooper also fired his finance head, Joe Pearman and Charles Smith, the vice president of student affairs.

Cooper won't say what the allegations are, but told reporters the university is under investigation.

"Because this is an ongoing investigation, it's inappropriate at this time to provide any further details until the conclusion of this investigation," said Cooper.

The list also included Lowan Pitt, Lillian Adderson, athletics employee Gene Breeland, and a man fired 3 years ago as associate athletics director, then rehired, and fired again, campus services director Brantley Evans.

