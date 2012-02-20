Boil water advisory issued after water main break - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Boil water advisory issued after water main break

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The City of Columbia Water Works advises the water customers of Coatesdale Rd. from Veterans Rd. to near Coatesdale Cir., to include Mayland Ct .and Southwell Ct., to vigorously boil their water for at least one  full minute prior to drinking or cooking.  Also, any residents near the affected area who have lost water and/or water pressure are also advised to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking.

