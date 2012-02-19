No 25 South Carolina women defeat Alabama 69-55

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - La'Keisha Sutton turned in team highs of 13 points and seven rebounds to lead No. 25 South Carolina past Alabama 69-55 on Sunday.

Markeshia Grant added 11 points, including three 3-pointers, and Ieasia Walker chipped in 10 points for the Gamecocks (20-7, 9-5 Southeastern Conference).

South Carolina got back on the winning track after dropping a 61-59 contest to No. 18 Georgia on Thursday. The Gamecocks now have No. 7 Kentucky on the horizon on Wednesday night.

The Gamecocks completed the regular-season sweep of the series against the Crimson Tide, using a 21-6 first-half run to pull away early. That spree turned a 9-8 Gamecocks lead into a 32-16 advantage, and they took a 12-point lead at halftime.

South Carolina outscored Alabama 31-29 in the second half to seal the win.

Jasmine Robinson had 17 points to pace the Crimson Tide (12-16, 2-12).

