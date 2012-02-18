Gamecocks outscore VMI 16-3 in doubleheader

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - The USC baseball team completed a three-game sweep of VMI with a doubleheader Saturday afternoon.

Because of expected weather, USC Athletics rescheduled Sunday's game against VMI for game two of a doubleheader Saturday.

The Gamecocks won game one 3-2. USC won the second game 13-1.

After beating VMI in the season opener Friday, the Gamecocks are 3-0.

Copyright 2012 WIS. All rights reserved.