South Carolina falls to LSU 68-58 - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

South Carolina falls to LSU 68-58

By PETE IACOBELLI
AP Sports Writer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Justin Hamilton scored 18 points and Storm Warren added 12 to lead LSU to its fourth win in five games, 68-58, over South Carolina on Saturday.

The Tigers (16-10, 6-6 Southeastern Conference) saw their 11-point lead slip to 56-52 after Malik Cooke's consecutive 3-pointers with 4:07 to play. But Hamilton put back Warren's miss and a South Carolina turnover led to Ralston Turner's third three to give the Tigers back their comfortable margin.

The Gamecocks had no answer for LSU's inside game. The 7-foot Hamilton hit 5 of his eight shots while Warren made 6 of 10 shots, most from close in. Johnny O'Bryant III, a 6-9 freshman, made 4 of 5 baskets in the second half.

Cooke had 17 points for the Gamecocks (10-16, 2-10).

