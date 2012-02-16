South Carolina women fall to 18th-ranked Georgia - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

South Carolina women fall to 18th-ranked Georgia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Anne Marie Armstrong sank two foul shots with 5 seconds left, lifting No. 18 Georgia to a 61-59 win over No. 25 South Carolina Thursday night.

The Lady Bulldogs (20-6, 9-4 Southeastern Conference) led 59-55 with 1:07 left, but the Gamecocks weren't done yet. Both La'Keisha Sutton and Iesia Walker went 2 of 2 at the foul line, pulling South Carolina (19-7, 8-5) even at 59-all with 12 seconds left. Georgia got the ball back and South Carolina's Sancheon White committed the foul, sending Armstrong to the charity stripe for what would be the game-winning foul shots.

Walker got off a last-second effort from long range for the Gamecocks, but it wouldn't fall.

Jasmine Hassell led Georgia with 18 points, while Sutton paced South Carolina with 20 points.

The win vaults the Lady Bulldogs, who have won four straight games, just one game out of first place in the SEC.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

