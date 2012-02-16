Bond denied for man accused of killing Aiken officer - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Bond denied for man accused of killing Aiken officer

Stephon Carter (Source: WFXG) Stephon Carter (Source: WFXG)
Master Public Safety Officer Scotty Richardson (Source: Aiken DPS) Master Public Safety Officer Scotty Richardson (Source: Aiken DPS)

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - A judge denied bond for the man accused of shooting and killing Aiken Pubic Department of Public Safety Officer Scotty Richardson last year.

On Thursday morning, the lawyer for 19-year-old Stephon Carter, Carter's family, his pregnant girlfriend and Master Public Safety Officer Richardson's family all looked on in General Session Court in Aiken. Carter was not in the hearing.

Carter is accused of gunning down the 33-year-old on December 20 during a traffic stop on Brandt Ct. Officer Travis Griffin was also shot during the stop, but his bulletproof vest saved his life.

Carter was shot in the buttocks and his lawyer says the injuries may be permanent. Officer Richardson was shot in the abdomen and head. He died from a laceration to the brain.

Richardson, who lived in Columbia, had been with the department since 1999. He was married and had 3 young children.

Carter will be back in court later this month.

