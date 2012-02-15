National bird on display at zoo

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Celebrate Presidents' Day with a visit to Riverbanks Zoo and Garden and be among the first to see the Zoo's newest resident—a female bald eagle.

The young bird and national symbol of the United States came to Riverbanks on December 5, 2011, from Tri-State Bird Rescue and Research in Delaware.

"Riverbanks acquired this particular bald eagle after it was determined the bird would not be able to survive on its own in the wild," said Martin Vince, curator of birds at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden.

