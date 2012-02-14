Sheriff: “We devoted some serious assets to clean this area up”

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WIS) - After a four month undercover operation, Kershaw County Sheriff's Office narcotics investigators arrested four men on a multitude of drug charges.

Deputies say the four month undercover operation targeted the "Dixonville" area of Kershaw County, known for drug trafficking.

According to deputies, 23-year-old Brandon Dixon, 24-year-old Terrence Dixon, 32-year-old Antwan Simmons and 22-year-old James Arthur all face multiple counts of distribution of crack cocaine and all four have previous narcotics arrests.

